Former BISD Superintendent Dies

Former Bryan ISD School Superintendent, Wesley Kenton Summers, died January 4, at the age of 91.

A 1948 Texas A&M graduate, Summers worked for BISD for 32 years before retiring as Superintendent in 1984.

Funeral services are at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 S. College Avenue, Bryan, TX.