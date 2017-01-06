City of College Station’s Jennifer Nations on WTAW

City of College Station’s Jennifer Nations on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, January 6th, 2017
Jennifer Nations, Water Resource Coordinator at the City of College Station, also known as the Water Chick, discussed freezing temperatures and water issues during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 6.
Click below to hear Jennifer Nations visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111700
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jan 6 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.