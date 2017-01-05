Two Reports Of Gunfire In Bryan Leads To Two Arrests

Two reports of gunfire in Bryan leads to two arrests. No injuries were reported in either incident.

A Bryan man’s 36th arrest since 1987 followed gunfire outside his westside home is good news for neighbors living in the area of West 28th and Graham. According to the arrest report, two witnesses told officers most of the neighborhood is afraid of 46 year old Gary Stewart. One neighbor says that’s because Stewart often “gets drunk, walks around, and threatens people with his pistol or fires it in the air.” A second neighbor thanked officers for the arrest. And a third person who contacted 9-1-1 dispatchers said they did not want police contact, according to the officer’s report, “presumably out of fear of retaliation.” Stewart, who denied having a gun or firing it, was arrested for public intoxication, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, throwing his gun over a neighbor’s fence, and evading arrest with prior convictions. The arrest report also noted Stewart was out on parole for another seven and a half years. That’s after he was released from prison last September following felony convictions for stalking and drugs.

The other incident involves the sixth arrest of a 19 year old Bryan man since last April. That’s after a resident of fourplexes behind the Westgate Center off Wellborn Road reported someone kicking in their neighbors door. Then they heard a gunshot. According to the arrest report, officers chased the suspect through three apartment complexes, then crossed Wellborn Road where his pants got stuck in a briar patch near the railroad tracks. Dequanduz Blue was arrested for evading arrest with prior convictions. The occupant of the fourplex where the door was kicked in, did not want to press charges. Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered from that unit an undisclosed number of firearms and an undisclosed amount of narcotics. No arrests were made following the search.