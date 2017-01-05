Slow Start Dooms Aggie Women’s Basketball In 69-59 Loss At Georgia

ATHENS, Ga.- Texas A&M couldn’t overcome a slow start, falling 69-59 to Georgia in a women’s basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia (9-6, 1-1 SEC) used a pair of 10-0 runs to take a 40-23 lead at the break, but Texas A&M (11-4, 1-1 SEC) rallied in the second half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 20-10 in the third quarter, and closing the deficit to as few as five points in the second half, but could not pull closer.

Four Aggies scored in double figures, led by Curtyce Knox , who had a career-high 17 points. Anriel Howard and Khaalia Hillsman each had 14 points, and Danni Williams added 10.

Howard and Hillsman each posted double-doubles, with Hillsman leading the team with 13 rebounds. Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with eight assists.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 8 at 1 p.m. at No. 24 Kentucky, with broadcast coverage on SEC Network.

QUICKIE NOTES

The Aggies fall to 11-4 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play. The Lady Bulldogs are 9-6 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play.

Four Aggies scored in double figures, marking the fourth straight game and fifth time in six games the Aggies had at least four in double figures

Curtyce Knox had a career-high 17 points She scored in double figures for the third straight game and fifth time this season

had a career-high 17 points Anriel Howard had her third straight double double of the season, and her SEC-leading 10 th of the season, playing in front of about 40 friends and family members It is her 12 th double figure scoring game of the season and her 13 th 10+ rebound game of the season She has either 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, or both in every game this season.

had her third straight double double of the season, and her SEC-leading 10 of the season, playing in front of about 40 friends and family members Khaalia Hillsman had her second straight double-double, and her seventh of the season She has scored in double figures in all 15 games this season and has seven double-figure rebound games

had her second straight double-double, and her seventh of the season Danni Williams scored in double figures for the fifth straight game and 14 th time in 15 games this season

scored in double figures for the fifth straight game and 14 time in 15 games this season Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 320-133 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 728-296 in his Hall of Fame career. He is tied for seventh among active coaches and 13th all-time in career wins.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics