Registration Continues For Blinn-Bryan Community Orientation Days

The start of the spring semester at Blinn College in Bryan will include the semi-annual Community Orientation Days.

Coordinator of student activities Lane King says the two day event in the student center offers non-profits and businesses an opportunity to introduce themselves to students at the busiest location on the Bryan campus.

And King says students who are from out of town can learn more about the twin cities.

Friday is the registration deadline for the event on January 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Additional information from Blinn College:

Registration is available through Jan. 6 and costs $25, which covers both days of the event. For more information, contact Blinn Coordinator of Student Activities Lane King at lane.king@blinn.edu. Please include the name of your business or organization, the contact person, their business number and an email address.