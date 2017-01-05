Higher CS Utility Bills Start This Month

The new year for utility customers in College Station means paying more to help maintain city streets.

Those living in apartments and other multi-family housing units in College Station are charged $6 dollars a month, and those in single family homes are charged another $8 dollars a month.

The owners of non-residential properties are charged between $17 and $250 dollars a month.

Aubrey Nettles at the city manager’s office says the five tiers are based on 65 different land use categories.

Nettles says the city will give an annual review of how the money is spent.

Since notices went out in December, Nettles says she fielded calls from customers wanting more information and she wrote a blog on the city website providing more details.

Click below for comments from Aubrey Nettles, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Click HERE to be directed to Aubrey Nettles’s blog post on the city of College Station website.