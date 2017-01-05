Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, January 5th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed being sworn into Congress, the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, the Office of Congressional Ethics, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 5.
Click below to hear Congressman Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
