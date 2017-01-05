City of Bryan’s Stephanie Doland on WTAW

City of Bryan’s Stephanie Doland on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, January 5th, 2017
City of Bryan’s Planning Services staff planner, Stephanie Doland, discussed her role in the city’s planning services department, the Texas Avenue rehabilitation plan, and more during her visit on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 5.
Click below to hear Stephanie Doland visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111665
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jan 5 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.