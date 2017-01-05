Bryan Broadcasting’s Ben Downs Leads the Texas Association of Broadcasters Board a Second Time

For the second time, Bryan Broadcasting Vice President and General Manager Ben Downs is serving as board chairman of the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB).

It’s the first time someone has served twice in that position since the organization was founded in 1953.

The timing comes as there are new faces at the FCC and the Texas Legislature.

TAB President Oscar Rodriguez says Downs will be leading a 40 member board that represents the interests of the state’s more than 1,200 over the air radio and television stations.

Downs, who previously chaired the TAB board in 2003, also served two terms on the board of the National Association of Broadcasters.

