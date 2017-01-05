Brazos County Commission Approves Economic Development Agreements

The last Brazos County Commission meeting of 2016 included the approval of three economic development agreements.

Two involved biocorridor companies…ViaSat and Nutrabolt…that had previous support from the cities of College Station and Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download Brazos County’s agreement with ViaSat.

Click HERE to read and download Brazos County’s agreement with Nutrabolt.

The third agreement involves a $5 million dollar apartment complex to be built south of the Brazos County Expo along Highway 47.

County judge Duane Peters says the developer of The Ranch at Turkey Creek can receive up to $80,000 dollars for building an eight inch water line.

The developer has three and a half years to get the apartments on the tax rolls in order to receive the reimbursement.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Click HERE to read and download Brazos County’s agreement with Turkey Creek Apartments.