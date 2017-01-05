My Aggie Nation Podcast: Myles Garrett’s high school coach looks back on an All-American Aggie career

Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager joins the podcast to analyze Myles Garrett’s career at Texas A&M after Garrett decided he would opt out of his senior season in favor of the NFL Draft. Hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor eulogize Texas A&M’s 2016 football season and open up basketball talk for the first time.

To listen on a mobile device, click here.