My Aggie Nation Podcast: Myles Garrett’s high school coach looks back on an All-American Aggie career

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Myles Garrett’s high school coach looks back on an All-American Aggie careerFeatured Stories, Sports Thursday, January 5th, 2017
Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager joins the podcast to analyze Myles Garrett’s career at Texas A&M after Garrett decided he would opt out of his senior season in favor of the NFL Draft. Hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor eulogize Texas A&M’s 2016 football season and open up basketball talk for the first time.
