TxDOT Projects In Grimes County

15 months of road construction is underway along Highway 6 between the south side of Navasota and the Waller County line. The TxDOT district office in Bryan says the six million dollar project means daily lane closures through April of next year. Ten miles of new median crossovers will be built, featuring acceleration and deceleration lanes.

On a less traveled road, starting next Tuesday you will not be able to get between Bryan and Iola on Long Trussel Road, which in Grimes County is known as county road 162. That’s because a bridge is being replaced on the Grimes County side of the Navasota River. That project is scheduled for completion, weather permitting, this May.