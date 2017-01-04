Texas A&M’s Noil declares for NFL Draft

Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil has announced via Twitter that he intends to forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The announcement comes a little over two weeks after Noil turned himself in to College Station Police for a misdemeanor Marijuana charge.

Noil, from New Orleans, LA., played in 10 games for the Aggies this season, hauling in 21 catches for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns.

His best season at Texas A&M came as a true freshman in 2014, when he led the team in all-purpose yardage, punt return yards and kickoff return yards. Noil made five starts while seeing action in 12 games, posting 44 catches for 559 yards and five touchdowns.