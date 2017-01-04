Mavericks Top Wizards; Spurs Throttle Raptors

Barnes leads Mavericks to 113-105 win over Wizards

DALLAS (AP) _ Harrison Barnes scored 26 points and Deron Williams added 21 as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Tuesday night.

Devin Harris had 17 points and Seth Curry 16 for the Mavericks. Williams, Harris and Curry each hit four 3-pointers as Dallas made 17-of-32 from long range.

John Wall led Washington with 27 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who fell to 1-6 on the second half of back-to-back games. They lost to Houston on Monday night.

Dallas trailed by 12 in the third quarter before rallying.

Leonard scores 25 as Spurs throttle Raptors, 110-82

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Toronto 110-82 on Tuesday night, holding the Raptors to their lowest score of the season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Leonard and Aldridge combined to shoot 19 for 28 from the field, but it was veteran point guard Tony Parker who set the tone for the Spurs.

Parker finished with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes.

After scoring the game’s opening basket on a floater, Parker drove the lane and tossed the ball out to Aldridge and Pau Gasol for mid-range jumpers and to Danny Green for a 3-pointer.

The Spurs raced to a 26-10 lead in the opening eight minutes, and the Raptors never recovered.