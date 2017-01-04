Local Animal Shelters Could See Influx

Monday morning’s severe thunderstorm and fireworks on New Year’s Eve may have frightened your pet into hiding.

Leiha White of Aggieland Humane Society said there are ways to help your lost pet find its way back home.

“If your pet went missing, your cat especially, put its litter box outside, maybe some clothes of yours as well so it smells more like you, if they have gotten disoriented, they can find their way back home,” said White.

White reminds pet owners to microchip your animals.

