First Meeting For New Brazos County Commissioners & Swearing In Of New Judge

Most Tuesdays, the regular meeting of the Brazos County commission is wrapped up in less than 30 minutes. The first meeting of 2017 lasted seven minutes. And that included a welcome by county judge Duane Peters to a pair of newly elected commissioners and the reply from Steve Aldrich and Nancy Berry.

Commission action included naming a new associate county judge to fill the seat held by Glynnis Gore, who retired after serving ten years. Commissioners approved the recommendation of the county’s district judges by promoting assistant district attorney Misty Swan.