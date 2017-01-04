Armed Robbery At North Bryan C-Store Early Tuesday Morning

Bryan police continue to look for a white man who committed an armed robbery at a northside convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Four employees and a customer were not hurt, no shots were fired, and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the TETCO store at Highway 21 and the freeway.

Anyone with information is asked contact BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).