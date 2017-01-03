UPDATE: Robertson County Man Charged In Shooting Of Calvert Policeman

The man accused of shooting a Calvert policeman early New Years Day…whose life was saved by a bulletproof vest…has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Bond has been set at $500,000 dollars for 27 year old Petrick Jones, who was arrested after officer Stephen Magnes was shot in the back after he got out of his patrol vehicle.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak says the policeman had given a courtesy ride to a third person who was in the process of walking 11 miles from Calvert north to the unincorporated community of Hammond.

Magnes was transported to a hospital in Bryan where he was treated and released.

His father posted on Facebook Magnes was sore and bruised but was at home resting.

The person who got the courtesy ride was not injured.

Original story:

A Calvert policeman survived an ambush on New Year’s Day.

According to a Facebook post from the Law Enforcement Association of the Brazos Valley (LEABV), officer Stephen Magnes was shot in the vest while on duty.

Magnes was taken to a Bryan hospital then returned to his home according to a Facebook post from Magnes’s father. According to that post, the bullet did not penetrate the vest, and his son was “sore, bruised, and resting”.

The officer posted on the LEABV Facebook page “Thank you for all the support. I’m doing well thanks to my vest.”

Both posts indicated a suspect was in custody.