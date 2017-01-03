DWI Charge Dismissed Against Texas A&M Board of Regents Member

Eight months after a member of the Texas A&M system board of regents was arrested for drunk driving in Harris County, the misdemeanor charge has been dismissed.

Tony Buzbee completed what prosecutors described in online court records as a pre-trial intervention program.

The online court records also showed the case against Buzbee was reset seven times following his arrest March 31st.

The 48 year old Houston lawyer…whose clients included former Governor Perry…was appointed to the regents in 2013.