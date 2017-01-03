Home » Featured Stories, News » DWI Charge Dismissed Against Texas A&M Board of Regents Member

DWI Charge Dismissed Against Texas A&M Board of Regents Member

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017
Screen shot from the webstream of Texas A&M system board of regents meeting 11/10/2016.

Screen shot from the webstream of Texas A&M system board of regents meeting 11/10/2016.

Eight months after a member of the Texas A&M system board of regents was arrested for drunk driving in Harris County, the misdemeanor charge has been dismissed.

Tony Buzbee completed what prosecutors described in online court records as a pre-trial intervention program.

The online court records also showed the case against Buzbee was reset seven times following his arrest March 31st.

The 48 year old Houston lawyer…whose clients included former Governor Perry…was appointed to the regents in 2013.

Screen shot from online Harris County District Court Clerk records.

Screen shot from online Harris County District Court Clerk records.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111587

Posted by on Jan 3 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-