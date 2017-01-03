Home » Featured Stories, News » Contract Awarded To Renovate Former Brazos County Tax Office Building

Brazos County commissioners have approved a nearly $1.8 million dollar contract to convert the former tax office in downtown Bryan.

The building, north of the courthouse, will become the county’s new employee clinic and new elections administration department.

The contractor has seven months to finish the project once they get the go-ahead from the county’s architect.

The former Brazos County tax office building, which will become the county's new employee health clinic and elections administration office.

