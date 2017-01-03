More Contraband Arrests At Local Corrections Facilities

Two more arrests have been made on charges of smuggling loose tobacco and snuff into the Brazos County jail. A second inmate, 31 year old Eric Kelly of Bryan, told investigators according to the arrest report he kept 75 percent of what came in to trade for items from the sheriff’s commissary. The rest went to two other inmates who collected it from behind a dumpster when they went outside to take out the trash. One of the other inmates, 22 year old Tyler Leon Davis of College Station, was arrested last month. Also charged is 43 year old Connie Onstott of Bryan…who according to her arrest report had made several deliveries.

Another contraband arrest took place at the state’s Hamilton prison unit west of Lake Bryan. 58 year old Beverly Brown of Houston told state corrections officers according to her arrest report she bought something from “a junkie on the street corner.” Brown was caught on video taking the unidentified item out of her bra and handing it to her boyfriend, who is an inmate, who swallowed the contraband.