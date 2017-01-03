Aggie Men set to take on No. 6 Kentucky on WTAW Tonight

Aggie Basketball Game #13:

Texas A&M (8-4; 0-1 SEC) at No. 6 Kentucky (11-2; 1-0 SEC)

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 · 8 p.m. (CT)

Rupp Arena (23,000) · Lexington, Ky.

TV: ESPN (For more info – 12thMan.com/TV)

Dave O’Brien, Play-by-Play

Dick Vitale, Commentary

Kaylee Hartung, Reporter

RADIO: WTAW 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Dave South , Play-by-Play

Mike Caruso , Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 134 / XM Ch. 191

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

LIVE MOBILE LIVE STATS: tamustats.com

—

COLLEGE STATION – After squaring off in a pair of epic showdowns and sharing the SEC Championship last year, Texas A&M and No. 6 Kentucky will face off during the first of two scheduled meetings on the hardwood this season Tuesday at 8 p.m. (CT) when the Aggies visit UK’s Rupp Arena.

Tuesday’s affair will be nationally televised on ESPN with Dave O’Brien calling the play-by-play action, Dick Vitale providing color commentary and Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

A year ago the schools gave the SEC one of its most memorable intra-conference battles of the regular season on Feb. 20 when the Aggies defeated the Wildcats 79-77 in overtime with a buzzer-beater from Tyler Davis . For Davis, the bucket put the final touches on an impressive double-double that left the then-freshman with 15 points and 12 boards.

The race for the 2016 SEC crown came down the final weekend of conference play with both schools posting a 13-5 league record to share the conference title.

As fate would have it, the two teams would again face one another in a similarly remarkable encore during the championship game of the 2016 SEC Tournament. The Wildcats got a measure of revenge as the rematch also went into overtime where UK emerged with a 82-77 victory.

Five Aggie players have seen action against the Wildcats in their career, led by senior Tavario Miller who has faced UK in four games.

Texas A&M (8-4; 0-1 SEC) enters Tuesday’s contest seeking its first SEC victory of the season after falling at home to Tennessee last Thursday while Kentucky (11-2; 1-0 SEC) opened conference play with a 99-76 win at Ole Miss.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

Aggie Head Coach Billy Kennedy

Aggie Guard Admon Gilder

Aggie Center Tyler Davis