Women’s Basketball Erases 13-Point Deficit To Win SEC Opener 77-72

COLLEGE STATION- Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Vanderbilt 77-72 in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena on Monday night.

The Aggies (11-3, 1-0 SEC) have won all five of their SEC openers since joining the league in 2012-13, all five of which have come at Reed Arena.

Vanderbilt (10-4, 0-1 SEC) led 48-35 with 6:45 left in the third quarter, but the Aggies went on a 10-1 run to take the lead to start the fourth frame, and would never trail after that, hitting nine of their 10 fourth quarter free throws to seal victory.

It was Texas A&M’s largest comeback since the Aggies erased a 13-point deficit to defeat No. 23 Tennessee 76-71 in overtime on February 7, 2016.

All five Texas A&M starters reached double figures in scoring, with Anriel Howard and Jasmine Lumpkin both contributing 17 points, and key energy during the comeback. Curtyce Knox matched her career-high with 16 points, Danni Williams added 15 and Khaalia Hillsman 10.

Howard and Hillsman both had double-doubles in the game, while Curtyce Knox fell just one assist short with nine.

Texas A&M had a 23-5 advantage in points off turnovers, committing just six and forcing 16 Vanderbilt miscues.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 5 to face Georgia at 6 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. Texas A&M returns home to Reed Arena on Thursday, January 12 to host Arkansas at 7 p.m.

QUICKIE NOTES

The Aggies rallied from a 13-point deficit to win, marking Texas A&M’s first comeback of at least 13 points since the Aggies rallied from an identical 13-point deficit on Feb. 7, 2016 against No. 23 Tennessee (W, 76-71 OT)

Texas A&M is 5-0 in its five SEC Openers. Texas A&M has opened at home in all five of its SEC seasons

All five Aggie starters scored in double figures

The Aggies had at least four players score in double figures for the third straight game and fourth time in five games

The Aggies are now 7-1 at home this season and 49-8 at home since the start of the 2013-14 season. The Aggies are 141-5 against unranked teams at home since Feb. 2005

Khaalia Hillsman had her sixth double-double of the season She has scored in double figures in all 14 games this season and 27 times in her career. She has six 10+ rebound games this season and 13 in her career

had her sixth double-double of the season Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 13 th time in 14 games this season.

scored in double figures for the 13 time in 14 games this season. Jasmine Lumpkin scored in double figures for the fifth time this season

scored in double figures for the fifth time this season Curtyce Knox scored in double figures for the second straight game and fourth time this season. She has seven career double-digit scoring games.

scored in double figures for the second straight game and fourth time this season. She has seven career double-digit scoring games. Anriel Howard picked up her ninth double-double of the season She scored in double figures for the third straight game and 11 th time this season. She has 17 career double-figure scoring games. She had 10+ rebounds for the 12 th time in 14 games this season She has either 10+ points or 10+ rebounds in every game this season

picked up her ninth double-double of the season Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 320-132 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 728-295 in his Hall of Fame career. He ranks is tied for seventh among active coaches and is T-13th all-time among Division I coaches in career wins.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

