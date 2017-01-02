Water Line Break Damages Rayburn Middle School

A main water line broke at Bryan’s Sam Rayburn Middle School Sunday morning.

Bryan ISD reported more than 50 rooms, offices, closets, and common areas had between one and two inches of water.

The school’s presentation room at four inches of water.

BISD maintenance employees were joined by a private company to remove the water.

The location of the leak was the ceiling in the school’s 800 hallway, where school’s custodian on duty heard a loud pop.

The water line break was reported at 7:05 a.m. Water from the main hallways was removed by 2:30 p.m., then crews moved to individual classrooms.

After water was removed, fans were set up for drying.

On Monday, crews are scheduled to return for a second round of removing water then to disinfect classroom carpets.

BISD’s technology department removed computers from affected areas and will be testing them to assess any damage.

Parts for the water pipe repair will be in by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Teachers return this Wednesday, and district officials say the building will be ready when students return next Monday, January 9.