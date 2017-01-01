Home » Featured Stories, News » Calvert Policeman Survives Ambush

Calvert Policeman Survives Ambush

A Calvert policeman survived an ambush on New Year’s Day.

According to a Facebook post from the Law Enforcement Association of the Brazos Valley (LEABV), officer Stephen Magnes was shot in the vest while on duty.

Magnes was taken to a Bryan hospital then returned to his home according to a Facebook post from Magnes’s father. According to that post, the bullet did not penetrate the vest, and his son was “sore, bruised, and resting”.

The officer posted on the LEABV Facebook page “Thank you for all the support. I’m doing well thanks to my vest.”

Both posts indicated a suspect was in custody.

