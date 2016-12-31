Aggie All-American Garrett to Leave for NFL

COLLEGE STATION–The following is a statement from Texas A&M All-American junior defensive end Myles Garrett:

“After talking with my family and my coaches, I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2017 NFL draft.

I would like to thank my teammates for always supporting me, encouraging me and holding me accountable. We are a family, and I will be close with these guys forever.

To Coach Sumlin, Coach Chavis, Coach Price and all of the coaches, thank you for believing in me, teaching me and helping me grow, not only as a football player but as a man.

To everyone with Aggie football, from the equipment guys, trainers, doctors, academic support and administration, thank you so much. A young man who attends Texas A&M has all of the resources needed to grow and succeed.

To the professors and faculty, thank you for challenging me in the classroom and helping me grow in areas outside of football.

To the 12th Man, thank you for always standing beside me and supporting me in my journey. I will always be an Aggie and I hope to make you proud.

Finally, to my family. The unconditional love and support I have had my entire life is unbelievable. Your guidance and encouragement is second to none and I deeply appreciate it. I am truly blessed.

I look forward to the challenges that are ahead and I am excited about the opportunity to play at the next level. I will play for any NFL team that gives me a chance and they will get my very best effort.

God Bless and Gig ‘Em!

Myles Garrett

Statement from Texas A&M Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin:

“We wish Myles all the best in the upcoming NFL draft and with his professional football career. Not only is he an exceptional talent, but he is an even better person and teammate. He has the desire, heart and character to achieve greatness on and off of the football field. Thank you to Myles and his family for all they have done for Texas A&M University.”

