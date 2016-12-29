Texas A&M Junior Wide Receiver Ricky Seals-Jones to Enter NFL Draft

Texas A&M junior wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones has announced he intends to forego his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Jones shared the following graphic on Twitter early Thursday afternoon.

Seals-Jones, from Sealy, TX, played in two games for the Aggies as a true freshman in 2013, but suffered a season-ending injury before taking a medical red-shirt.

His biggest season at Texas A&M came in 2015, when he posted 45 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns, all while starting 11 of the Aggies’ 13 games.

Seals-Jones played in 11 games in 2016, making 26 catches for 333 yards and one touchdown.