Texas A&M Junior Wide Receiver Ricky Seals-Jones to Enter NFL Draft

Texas A&M Junior Wide Receiver Ricky Seals-Jones to Enter NFL DraftSports Thursday, December 29th, 2016
Texas A&M junior wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones has announced he intends to forego his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Jones shared the following graphic on Twitter early Thursday afternoon.
Seals-Jones, from Sealy, TX, played in two games for the Aggies as a true freshman in 2013, but suffered a season-ending injury before taking a medical red-shirt.
His biggest season at Texas A&M came in 2015, when he posted 45 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns, all while starting 11 of the Aggies’ 13 games.
Seals-Jones played in 11 games in 2016, making 26 catches for 333 yards and one touchdown.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111493
Posted by Zach Taylor on Dec 29 2016. Filed under Sports.