Property Tax Payments Credited To 2016 Can Be Made Through January 3

Thanks to the calendar and to state law, property owners will have through the end of the business day on Januaray 3 to pay taxes and still receive federal income tax credit for making a payment in 2016.

Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says payments when the office is closed can be made in the drive thru lane’s night deposit box.

Online payments can also be made online at brazostax.org.

Additional information from the Brazos County tax assessor-collector’s office:

Brazos County Taxpayers have several options including a little extra time to obtain credit for their payments on income tax forms this year. The tax office sees a rush of people wanting to make that payment before December 31st each year.

To have both the receipt and posting date reflect December, taxpayers must provide the payment in person by Friday December 30th. However, the Texas Property Tax Code extends a deadline payment date to the next business day when a deadline (in this case December 31st) falls on a weekend or holiday.

Since all county offices are closed on Monday January 2nd, payments that are made online, or dropped in the night deposit or postmarked by January 3rd will all be credited and show a “posting date” of December 31st. Checks should have a December date for IRS purposes.

Payments may be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the tax office location. A drop box is located inside the lobby for those who do not wish to stand in line. A receipt will be mailed for all drop payments.

To help taxpayers avoid the rush and lines at the tax office, here are some payment options to consider:

Payments may be sent by USPS or common carrier services to 4151 County Park Ct., Bryan, TX 77802. Taxpayers are encouraged to request a receipt or certificate of mailing to show proof of delivery. Any payment made in person or with a postmark through January 3rd will be considered a December payment.

Payments may be made online by visiting www.brazostax.org and searching for your property. Credit, debit and e-checks are accepted but incur additional vendor fees. The best bargain is the e-check option which only costs $1.00.

Payments may be placed in the night drop box located in drive through lane one through Monday January 2nd. Please make sure the payment is placed in the top portion of the secure drop box after pulling the handle fully down.

Information on tax accounts is available at www.brazostax.org, or by calling the tax office at 979-775-9930. Please note – call volume is high this time of year and lines may be busy so please leave a message and calls will be returned.