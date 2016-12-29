CS Burglary Suspect Arrested 11 Days After Jail Release

CS Burglary Suspect Arrested 11 Days After Jail ReleaseFeatured Stories, News Thursday, December 29th, 2016 A College Station man released from jail two weeks ago was arrested early Thursday morning for burglary of a habitation.
According to a news release from College Station police, a resident of the Zone apartments on Holleman Drive West reported a man entered his unit and took unidentified property.
Police arrested 22 year-old William Toups after finding him in the complex with items belonging to the victim.
According to online jail records, Toups was released December 18 after serving six weeks for drug possession after an arrest on November 5.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111480
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Dec 29 2016. Filed under Featured Stories, News.