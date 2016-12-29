CS Burglary Suspect Arrested 11 Days After Jail Release

A College Station man released from jail two weeks ago was arrested early Thursday morning for burglary of a habitation.

According to a news release from College Station police, a resident of the Zone apartments on Holleman Drive West reported a man entered his unit and took unidentified property.

Police arrested 22 year-old William Toups after finding him in the complex with items belonging to the victim.

According to online jail records, Toups was released December 18 after serving six weeks for drug possession after an arrest on November 5.