Christmas Day Dog Bite

On 12/28/16 College Station Animal Control received a report of a bite that had occurred on 12/25/16. The victim, a white male in his 60’s, stated that around sunset he was riding his bicycle on Nueces at Arboles when he approached three people with two dogs on leashes. As the victim got closer, one of the dogs got loose from the owner and started barking at the vicitm. The victim got off of his bike and used it as a shield between himself and the dog. The dog got around on the victim’s left side, and bit the victim on the left forearm.

The victim described the dog as brown and white in color, 30lbs or less, with short hair and was possibly a terrier. The victim thought that the owner’s name was Lisa. The victim described Lisa as a white female in her 50’s, with reddish-brown hair. The victim said Lisa was wearing earth-tone colored pants. The victim stated that the other two people present were Lisa’s parents, who were around 70 years old.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the animal in the bite. The animal needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call (979)764-3600.