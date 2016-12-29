Bryan Councilman & His Girlfriend Are Arrested On Family Violence Assault Charges

Newly elected Bryan city councilman Reuben Marin and his live-in girlfriend were arrested Thursday morning following a domestic disturbance.

Marin and Valerie Mendoza-Rodriguez were charged with family violence assault at Marin’s home.

According to the arrest report from Bryan police, the couple had been drinking and had spent four hours fighting.

Mendoza’s father told police he received a call from Marin asking him to get his daughter because they had been fighting. After the father arrived, he “hesitantly” called 9-1-1 after seeing Marin drag Mendoza out of the house, only to see the woman run back inside.

Mendoza sustained a golf ball sized cut to her eye. Marin said Mendoza ran at him and he held out his arm in a straight arm position with his palm facing outward.

Mendoza admitted hitting and scratching Marin because he was fighting her while she was trying to sleep. The councilman’s jail photo showed multiple bloody cuts to his face and head…which he told police was lipstick.

The officer who made the arrests did so, according to the arrest report, because of the visible injuries to both parties and the inability of either one to leave a violent situation.