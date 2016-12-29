Brazos County Commission Approves First Municipal Utility District Agreement

Progress continues towards the start of a development of 14 hundred homes and retail south of College Station.

Brazos County Commissioners at this week’s meeting approved an agreement for a municipal utility district…or MUD…at the site of the former Texas World Speedway.

County judge Duane Peters says developers of the Southern Pointe community needed county approval as part of their bond financing.

Peters says there will be no cost to the county, and the developers will build roads that are met to the standards of the city of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download the MUD agreement.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.