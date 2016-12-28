Speculation Mounts On 2018 Texas Governor’s Race

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The top two Republican leaders in Texas are downplaying a possible intraparty fight for governor in 2018, despite Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s repeated efforts to move to the right of Gov. Greg Abbott on key conservative issues.

Patrick fully embraced Donald Trump before the election. He also promised to impose strict state transgender bathroom rules, promote school vouchers and blamed Black Lives Matter for encouraging anti-police sentiment.

Patrick is a tea party-backed, fiery former conservative talk radio host. Abbott is a lawyerly, ex-Texas Supreme Court justice who appeals more broadly to traditional Republicans.

Hints of Abbott-Patrick discord could reshape the session for Texas’ GOP-controlled Legislature, which convenes for the first time since 2015 on Jan. 10. Abbott can fast-track legislation, while Patrick oversees the state Senate.