Have You Seen This Person?Featured Stories, News Wednesday, December 28th, 2016
From the Bryan police department:
On 10/20/16 around 3:30 a.m. Traditions Oil and Lube at 1404 W. Villa Maria Road was broken into.
If you recognize this suspect please contact Detective Wallace at 979-209-5455 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Refer to case #16-1000872
Suspect took various items and caused approximately $1,200 worth of damage to the building.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Dec 28 2016. Filed under Featured Stories, News.