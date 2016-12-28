Have You Seen This Person?

From the Bryan police department:

On 10/20/16 around 3:30 a.m. Traditions Oil and Lube at 1404 W. Villa Maria Road was broken into.

If you recognize this suspect please contact Detective Wallace at 979-209-5455 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Refer to case #16-1000872

Suspect took various items and caused approximately $1,200 worth of damage to the building.