Cattle Call For Bryan Police

Posted by Featured Stories, News Wednesday, December 28th, 2016
Screen shot of the text to 979-695-1620.

Thanks to a WTAW listener texting the newsroom (979-695-1620) to tell us of an unexpected cattle roundup in Bryan Wednesday morning.

According to Bryan police, the initial call came about 9:30 of two cows roaming in the Wheeler Ridge subdivision.

Six hours later, after hiring cowboys, the cattle were taken to the livestock commission.

Two BPD officers and a deputy from the Brazos County sheriff’s office spent part of their day with the animals.

