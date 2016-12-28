Cattle Call For Bryan Police

Thanks to a WTAW listener texting the newsroom (979-695-1620) to tell us of an unexpected cattle roundup in Bryan Wednesday morning.

According to Bryan police, the initial call came about 9:30 of two cows roaming in the Wheeler Ridge subdivision.

Six hours later, after hiring cowboys, the cattle were taken to the livestock commission.

Two BPD officers and a deputy from the Brazos County sheriff’s office spent part of their day with the animals.