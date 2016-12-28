49th Arrest On 59th Birthday & Crime Stoppers Tip Leads To An Arrest

The 49th arrest of a Bryan man in 29 years came on his 59th birthday. The victim of a residential burglary told Bryan police he caught Edward Lee Jones tossing his bedroom. The victim said when he pointed his rifle at Jones, he ran off. Police found Jones about two blocks away inside a convenience store. Between the house and the store, police found a pistol, a jacket, and other items belonging to the victim and his roommate. According to the arrest report, Jones told police he was held at gunpoint for walking in the victim’s front yard.

A tip to Burleson County Crime Stoppers resulted in a Somerville man being arrested at CHI St. Joseph Health Center by an off duty Bryan policeman working security. 40 year old Don Boyce, who according to the arrest report was going to see a friend, was wanted for unpaid court fines in Brazos County and forfeiting bond in Burleson County. Boyce was also arrested for possessing methamphetamine and Lorazepam.