UPDATE: Arrest In Monday Night Shooting West Of Bryan

The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in a shooting Monday night west of Bryan.

A Caldwell man, 50 year old Rod Clanton, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.

Clanton is the stepbrother of the victim, 54 year old Stephen Bishop of Bogota, TX.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the men agreed to meet at the intersection of Highway 21 and OSR following an argument they had earlier the day.

The argument was over threats Clanton made to Bishop’s nephew if the nephew did not repay $2,500 dollars the nephew borrowed from Clanton.

According to the news release, Clanton and Bishop resumed their argument while both were seated in their parked dually pickups.

Clanton told investigators when he saw Bishop display a handgun, Clanton reacted by picking up his handgun.

Clanton said he pointed his gun towards Bishop, but Clanton does not remember firing his gun and that he could have blacked out.

Clanton called 9-1-1, and according to the news release Clanton was extremely emotional when he told dispatchers “my brother had a gun and I shot him.”

A .357 Magnum revolver was recovered from the passenger seat of Clanton’s truck. A spent cartridge was in the firing position and four unspent cartridges were in the cylinder.

Investigators found Bishop behind the steering wheel of his truck with a single gunshot wound to his head. A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found in Bishop’s lap. There is no evidence that gun had been fired.

Bishop was taken to Austin for an autopsy at the Travis County medical examiners office.

Investigators continue to visit with family members to learn more about the events leading up to the shooting.

Original story:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting near the intersection of OSR and Highway 21 West in Bryan Monday evening.

According to the news release, a 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m. from who was described as a hysterical caller.

When the deputy arrived on scene, two trucks were parked near the intersection so that the drivers windows were facing each other.

In one truck, the victim, 54 year-old Stephen Bishop of Bogata, TX was found dead with a gunshot wound. The other truck was occupied by the person who had called 911.

During the investigation, the westbound lane of Highway 21 and that portion of OSR to through traffic was closed.

Deputies learned the subjects knew each other and had talked earlier in the day on the phone. They were arguing about a matter and had agreed to meet at that location. A handgun was found in each of the trucks.

Highway 21 reopened around 8 p.m., while OSR remained closed until 12:45 a.m.

News release courtesy of Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

Monday, December 26th, 2016 at 6:24PM a call was received by the Bryan 911 Dispatch Center from a hysterical caller stating that there was a shooting on OSR at the intersection of Highway 21 West of Bryan.

Within 4 minutes a Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene to discover two dually pick-up trucks parked in a drive just off of the West side of OSR and approximately 50 yards from Highway 21 intersection. The Deputy reported that the trucks were parked next to each other so that the drivers windows were facing each other. And, that the truck parked facing out had a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was positioned behind the steering wheel. The other truck was occupied by the person who had called 911.

Responding Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators immediately closed the West bound lane of Highway 21 West and routed traffic back toward Bryan. Deputies also closed that portion of OSR to through traffic to facilitate the safe investigation of the crime scene. Highway 21 was re-opened at 8:00pm while OSR remained closed until Investigators left the scene at 12:45AM.

Initial investigation reveals that the subjects knew each other, though neither were from Brazos County; that they had talked earlier in the day on the phone, arguing about a matter and had agreed to meet at that location in Brazos County. Investigators found a handgun in each of the trucks.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct #4 Justice of the Peace Louis Garcia , who also issued an Order for Autopsy. The victim was identified as 54 year old Stephen Craig Bishop of Bogata, Texas. His next of kin have been notified.

The second subject is being detained as a person of interest and is cooperating with investigators.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Texas State Game Wardens assisted with traffic control.

Sheriff Chris Kirk states “the investigation continues, with interviews being conducted to determine the relationship between the two and details of the confrontation. At no time was there a threat to the general public”.