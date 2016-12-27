Local Dance Group to Perform at Presidential Inauguration

The Lil’ and Elite Wranglers are one of two Texas groups chosen to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. Director Sharon Toups, who started the dance organization in 1999, said this is a dream come true.

Toups said this opportunity does come at a cost, so the Lil’ and Elite Wranglers have started a Go Fund Me page to help get to Washington D.C.

They are asking for community support through donations and t-shirt sales, which you can find our their Facebook page.

You can also “adopt a Wrangler” and pay their entire way to Washington.

Click below to hear Sharon Toups visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

SharonToups122316