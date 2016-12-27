Home » Featured Stories, News » Honoring Two Departing Brazos County Commissioners

Two men who have combined for more than 25 years of service on the Brazos County commissioners court attended their final meeting Tuesday.

A reception was held for precinct one commissioner Lloyd Wassermann, who joined the court in 2005, and precinct three commissioner Kenny Mallard, whose service began in 2003.

County judge Duane Peters read resolutions honoring both men and shared memories.

Commissioners Sammy Catalena and Irma Cauley also spoke, as did justice of the peace Rick Hill…who also worked with Wassermann when they were both at Consolidated High School.

Click below for comments from the reception, hosted by county judge Duane Peters:

122716-honoring-Lloyd-Wassermann-and-Kenny-Mallard.mp3

 

Click HERE to read and download the resolution for Lloyd Wassermann.

 

Click HERE to read and download the resolution for Kenny Mallard.

 

(L-R) Duane Peters, Lloyd Wassermann, and Kenny Mallard.

(L-R) Kenny Mallard and Lloyd Wassermann.

