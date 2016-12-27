Arrests For Illegal Driving

A Bryan man is accused of drunk driving at more than four times the legal limit while going more than 102 miles per hour on Highway 6. According to the arrest report from a DPS trooper, 31 year old Oscar Romero-Alcantar was arrested Christmas Eve night for DWI with a prior conviction.

A College Station man with 31 suspensions on his drivers license was back in jail after his arrest for driving with an invalid license. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, the vehicle driven by 30 year old Nathan Robertson was stopped for going 60 in a 45.

Another local man with multiple suspensions on his drivers license was caught after driving slow enough for a Bryan policeman to notice outdated registration. According to the arrest report, the 22nd suspension for 29 year old Frederick Boulden was last month. Boulden was taken to jail for driving with an invalid license, two warrants on driving-related charges, and possession of PCP.