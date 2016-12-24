SECOND UPDATE: Second Arrest Following C-Store Armed Robbery And Shooting Of A Bryan Police Officer

Friday 7 p.m. update:

Bryan police announce a second arrest from the early Thursday morning armed robbery at the Stripes convenience store at South College and Carson.

31 year old Jonathon Deshawn Bradley of Plantersville was arrested in Grimes County on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Bradley was transported to the Brazos County jail. A photo has not been released.

The BPD news release did not indicate if additional suspects are being sought. The department’s first release indicated multiple people were involved in the holdup, where an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Neither Bradley or Rafael Ginn of Bryan, who is also accused of participating in the robbery, were charged with shooting a BPD officer shortly after the holdup.

Thursday 6 p.m. update from Bryan police announcing one arrest:

On December 22, 2016 at approximately 0150 hours the Bryan Police Department responded to the area of 2000 S. College Ave following the report of a robbery. The suspects in this robbery were described as being males wearing dark colored hoodies, gloves, and masks.

Officers heard multiple dogs barking while establishing a perimeter at the intersection of W. Duncan St. and Miller Ave. While searching the area a brown Chevrolet Tahoe was observed parked in the 1900 block of Miller Ave. The front driver’s side window was rolled down and the Officers went to further investigate the vehicle. While looking into the interior of the vehicle, a black male was seen wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, and black tennis shoes. The male was laying down in the backseat and his face was covered as if he was attempting to hide. This male fit the suspect description of the reported robbery. The male sat up inside of the vehicle and was observed sweating profusely, despite the cool temperature outside, indicating that he had very recently physically exerted himself.

Due to a Bryan Police Officer being shot only minutes prior, and that the male fitting the suspect description of a recent robbery, the male was placed at gunpoint and was ordered to keep his hands up and visible. Additional officers arrived on scene and the male was ordered not to move and to put his hands on the roof of the car.

The male refused to place his hands on the roof despite stating multiple times that he was going to do so. Instead, he began to pull the black gloves off of his hands and the shoes off of his feet. The male then reached for the rear passenger side door and exited the vehicle. Officers pursued the male on foot. When the male exited the vehicle he attempted to flee northbound in the 1900 block of Miller Ave, but was quickly apprehended by Bryan Police Officers. After the male was taken to the ground, he began to push the officers’ hands away and kick. During the struggle on the ground the male reached for the receiver of an officer’s patrol rifle multiple times. The rifle was slung over the officer’s shoulders and the male did not attempt to grab anywhere else on the officer’s person.

Additional officers responded and the male was secured in handcuffs. After the male was secured in handcuffs he was identified as Rafeal Antione Ginn B/M DOB: 09/30/1985, hereafter styled Defendant. Following a search of the area and investigation, evidence was recovered linking the Defendant to the robbery. The Defendant was ultimately arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest/Detention, Resisting Arrest, and Attempting to take a Weapon from a Peace Officer.

Thursday 5 p.m. update:

No arrests have been made in an early Thursday morning armed robbery at a Bryan convenience store…or the gunfire that hit a Bryan policeman whose life was saved because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Sgt. Ryan Bona thanks area residents living near the Stripes store at South College and Carson for their support, and the multiple law enforcement agencies who combed the neighborhood for more than 12 hours following the robbery.

The officer who was hit by the gunfire was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

Bona said there was no return fire from any officers.

No one was injured in the robbery, where an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Bona would not say how many suspects are being sought, how many shots were fired at the officer, or if any gunfire came close to hitting anyone else, any homes, or any vehicles.

Courtesy of BPD:

Update: 12:30 p.m.

The secure area has been further reduced to the following areas:

• McKinney, between Echols and South College

• Duncan, between Echols and South College

• Echols, between McKinney and Duncan

• South College has been reopened to normal traffic.

Update: 12:00 p.m.

The Bryan Police Department continues to gather evidence from the crime scene. At this time we are maintaining the restricted area to prevent evidence contamination. We do not believe there is any danger to residents in the area.

The restricted area remains the same from the 1000 update.

• McKinney, north boundary

• Carson, south boundary

• Echols, east boundary

• Reese, west boundary

We sincerely appreciate the concern and patience exhibited by citizens of the City of Bryan throughout this incident.

UPDATE 10:100 a.m.

The Bryan Police Department is continuing to work the crime scene. At this time we are shrinking the affected area to:

• McKinney, north boundary

• Carson, south boundary

• Echols, east boundary

• Reese, west boundary

South College from Carson to McKinney is still closed to traffic.

We appreciate everyone’s patience while we continue to investigate this offense.

UPDATE 7:00 a.m.

The Bryan Police Department is continuing to work the crime scene for this incident. We need to expand our working area. We are asking the public to stay out of the area outlined by the below streets:

Texas Avenue, east boundary

Finfeather, west boundary

Carson, south boundary

Dodge, north boundary

South College is CLOSED to traffic.

A reverse 911 is being conducted to all residents in the active area. All residents in the active area who need to leave are asked to exit toward the closest boundary.

On 12-22-16 at 0117 hours, Bryan Police officers responded to an aggravated robbery at 2000 South College Avenue. Multiple suspects entered the store, one displayed a firearm. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

At 0156 hours, a Bryan Police officer contacted a potential suspect in the area of Duncan and South College. During this contact the suspect shot at the officer and fled. The officer was struck in his ballistic vest. The officer was transported to a nearby medical facility. He was treated and released with minor injuries. Currently the incident is under investigation.

At this time we are asking people to stay out of the area defined by:

• South College, between Carson and Glenwood

• Carson, between Orman and Echols

• Echols, between Carson and Glenwood

• Beason, between Duncan and South College

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).