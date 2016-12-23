Clippers bench leads them past Spurs 106-101

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Chris Paul scored 19 points before injuring his left hamstring to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 106-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Paul added seven rebounds and six assists before leaving the game late in the third quarter. The Clippers used their bench in the fourth quarter to seal the victory, only the Spurs second on the road this season.

The Clippers bench outscored San Antonio’s reserves 58-33.

The Spurs had started the season 15-1 on the road. Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Pau Gasol added 19 points and eight rebounds.