Women’s Basketball Beats No. 19 Syracuse 105-84

WINTER PARK, Fla.- Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team won 105-84 over 2016 NCAA Runner-Up No. 19 Syracuse in the Florida Sunshine Classic at Warden Arena. Danni Williams scored 30 to lead the Aggies.

The Aggies (9-3) scored 100+ points for the first time in program history against a ranked team, and for the first time against any team since the 2010-11 season. Texas A&M would finish the game shooting a season-high 60.0% from the field, 45.5% from beyond the arc and 85.0% from the free throw line.

The Aggies led Syracuse (9-4) by as many as 14 during the first half and 53-45 at halftime, but took control of the game for good by hitting their first seven shots of the third quarter. Texas A&M led by 27 points during the second half.

Williams led the Aggies with her second 30+ point of the season, but Khaalia Hillsman had a career-high 25 off of 10-of-11 shooting. Jasmine Lumpkin set a career-high with 19 points, and Anriel Howard added 14.

Curtyce Knox had a career-high 13 assists to add to her NCAA lead in that category.

The Aggies return to action on Wednesday, December 28 at 1 p.m. to host Prairie View A&M at Reed Arena.

QUICKIE NOTES

This was Texas A&M’s first 100+ point game against a ranked opponent in school history after 279 games against ranked opponents

It was the Aggies’ first 100+ point game against any team since Jan. 4, 2011 against ULM (105-57)

This is Texas A&M’s largest margin of victory over a ranked team since defeating Oklahoma 92-71 on Feb. 5, 2011, and only the sixth 20+ point win over a ranked team in school history.

Texas A&M is now 9-3 on the season, while Syracuse falls to 9-4

The Aggies are now 1-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season

Khaalia Hillsman had a career-high 25 points. It is her fourth 20+ point game of the season and the fifth of her career She has scored in double figures in all 12 games this season

had a career-high 25 points. It is her fourth 20+ point game of the season and the fifth of her career Danni Williams had 30+ points for the second time this season It was her fifth 20+ point game of the season and her career She scored in double figures for the 11 th time this season

had 30+ points for the second time this season Curtyce Knox had a career-high 13 assists She had 10+ assists for the seventh time this season. She leads the nation in assists per game.

had a career-high 13 assists Jasmine Lumpkin had a career-high 19 points She scored in double figures for the fourth time this season

had a career-high 19 points Anriel Howard scored in double figures for the ninth time in 12 games this season

scored in double figures for the ninth time in 12 games this season Texas A&M’s 53 first half points are the most since scoring 54 against McNeese State on Nov. 26, 2014

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 318-132 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 726-295 in his Hall of Fame career, which is tied for seventh among active coaches and tied for 13th all-time

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics