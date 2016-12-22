Rockets roll over Suns; Mavericks hold off Trail Blazers

Harden, Gordon lead Rockets to 125-111 win over Suns

PHOENIX (AP) _ James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling the Houston Rockets to a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night for their 11th victory in 12 games.

Eric Gordon added 24 points off the Rockets’ bench, shooting 7 of 13 on 3-pointers. Patrick Beverley finished with 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Houston made 18 of 38 attempts from 3-point range.

Harden’s biggest shot came with 4:19 left, a 3-pointer for a 120-100 Rockets lead. He bent down and moved his arms in a swimming motion in celebration as he ran back to the bench.

Devin Booker’s 28 points led the Suns, who have lost four in a row. T.J. Warren added 19 and Brandon Knight 17.

Barnes scores 28 and Mavericks hold off Trail Blazers, 96-95

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Harrison Barnes had 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off a furious rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 96-95 victory that ended when Damian Lillard missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer Wednesday night.

Deron Williams added 23 points for the Mavericks, who led by 25 early in the third quarter.

Lillard finished with 29 points, including 20 in the third period. It was Portland’s fourth straight loss.

The Blazers were slow to get going for the second of a back-to-back, but Lillard paced the comeback. His reverse layup pulled Portland to 88-82 with 6:31 remaining.