Last Minute Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed

There are still opportunities to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer in the twin cities.

Captain Paul Ryerson says going into the last week of the campaign, they were $30,000 dollars behind where they were at last year, which is also this year’s goal.

To volunteer on Friday and/or Saturday, call 979-361-0618 or e-mail bryan.texas@uss.salvationarmy.org

Ryerson says Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s jump into the red kettle last Sunday night has generated a lot of local buzz, along with an envelope containing $21 dollars…which is Elliott’s jersey number.

