CSISD Proposes Two Calendars For 2017-2018

Those interested in next year’s College Station school calendar can choose between green and blue. That’s after the options were approved at last week’s school board meeting.

The differences are whether Labor Day is a school day or a holiday, having one or two parent conference days next October, and the date teachers officially begin work.

During the board’s calendar discussion, came questions about becoming a district of innovation (DOI) as a way to start the school year earlier in August. Deputy superintendent Greg McIntyre told the board there had to be a reason other than just to change the calendar. Superintendent Clark Ealy said there was no reason at this time to consider the designation.

Board member Carol Barrett repeated her call for the legislature to allow districts the option to start school a week sooner.

Click HERE to be directed to the CSISD calendar website.