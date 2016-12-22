Bryan Police Officer Shot While Investigating Armed Robbery

Courtesy of BPD:

On 12-22-16 at 0117 hours, Bryan Police officers responded to an aggravated robbery at 2000 South College Avenue. Multiple suspects entered the store, one displayed a firearm. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

At 0156 hours, a Bryan Police officer contacted a potential suspect in the area of Duncan and South College. During this contact the suspect shot at the officer and fled. The officer was struck in his ballistic vest. The officer was transported to a nearby medical facility. He was treated and released with minor injuries. Currently the incident is under investigation.

At this time we are asking people to stay out of the area defined by:

• South College, between Carson and Glenwood

• Carson, between Orman and Echols

• Echols, between Carson and Glenwood

• Beason, between Duncan and South College

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).