A&M Blows Past Saint Francis, 81-58

A&M Blows Past Saint Francis, 81-58Sports Thursday, December 22nd, 2016
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — D.J. Hogg scored 15 points and fellow sophomore Tyler Davis added 14 as Texas A&M defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 81-58 on Wednesday night.
The Aggies (8-3) led 46-19 at halftime and kept their overwhelmed opponent from Loretto, Pennsylvania, at bay the rest of the way in cruising to the 23-point victory. Five A&M players scored in double digits, with Admon Gilder, J.C. Hampton and Robert Williams adding 10 points each.
Keith Braxton and Josh Nebo scored 11 points each, the only Red Flash (3-8) players to reach double digits.
Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy has emphasized rebounding in practice over the past couple of weeks, especially after Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held a 39-31 advantage in a 17-point Aggies victory on Dec. 5, and on Wednesday A&M outrebounded the Red Flash 42-26.
The Aggies shot 50.9 percent from the field (29 of 57) compared to 38.2 percent (21 of 55) for the Red Flash, and A&M nearly doubled up SFU on points in the paint (34-18).
A&M rebounded from a 67-63 loss to Arizona last Saturday in Houston’s Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Rockets.
Texas A&M Basketball
Postgame Notes
Texas A&M 81, Saint Francis 58
Dec. 21, 2016 ? Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)
RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
? Texas A&M improved to 8-3 on the season with an 81-58 victory over Saint Francis Wednesday inside Reed Arena.
? The contest was the final home non-conference game for the Aggies this season … A&M finishes 6-1 in non-league games on their home court, leaving them 142-14 (.910) all-time in non-conference play inside the facility.
TEAM NOTES
? Texas A&M placed a season-high five players in double-digit scoring, the most since A&M featured five players with 10 or more points during last season’s NCAA second round victory over UNI.
? The Maroon & White finished the night 29-for-57 (50.9%) from the floor, shooting over 50 percent for the sixth time this season.
? The Aggies were at their best from beyond the 3-point arc this season, making a season-high 10 3-pointers and shooting a season-high 52.6 percent (10-of-19).
? Texas A&M matched their season-high with 21 assists on the night against Saint Francis.
? The Aggies owned the boards in the contest, outrebounding the Red Flash 42-26 … The 26 rebounds was the fewest by a Texas A&M opponent this year.
? The Aggies owned a 46-19 lead at the intermission.
? Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of JC Hampton, Admon Gilder, DJ Hogg, Tonny Trocha-Morelos and Tyler Davis for the 11th time this season (8-3).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
? Freshman Robert Williams notched his second career double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds … Additionally, the youngster extended his streak of games with a blocked shot to 11, finished with four on the night.
? Sophomore DJ Hogg dazzled with a 5-for-7 3-point shooting night, matching his career-high for 3-point makes … the Plano, Texas, native finished with 15 points against Saint Francis, his seventh game this year in double digits … Hogg also matched his career high in blocks with three.
? Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy improved to 107-73 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 318-252 in 19 seasons as head coach.
UP NEXT
The Aggies officially begin defense of their 2016 SEC Championship inside Reed Arena on Dec. 29 as they host Tennessee at 6 p.m. … the game is slated to be broadcast on SEC Network.
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
