A&M Blows Past Saint Francis, 81-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — D.J. Hogg scored 15 points and fellow sophomore Tyler Davis added 14 as Texas A&M defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 81-58 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (8-3) led 46-19 at halftime and kept their overwhelmed opponent from Loretto, Pennsylvania, at bay the rest of the way in cruising to the 23-point victory. Five A&M players scored in double digits, with Admon Gilder , J.C. Hampton and Robert Williams adding 10 points each.

Keith Braxton and Josh Nebo scored 11 points each, the only Red Flash (3-8) players to reach double digits.

Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy has emphasized rebounding in practice over the past couple of weeks, especially after Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held a 39-31 advantage in a 17-point Aggies victory on Dec. 5, and on Wednesday A&M outrebounded the Red Flash 42-26.

The Aggies shot 50.9 percent from the field (29 of 57) compared to 38.2 percent (21 of 55) for the Red Flash, and A&M nearly doubled up SFU on points in the paint (34-18).

A&M rebounded from a 67-63 loss to Arizona last Saturday in Houston’s Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Rockets.

Texas A&M Basketball

Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 81, Saint Francis 58

Dec. 21, 2016 ? Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

? Texas A&M improved to 8-3 on the season with an 81-58 victory over Saint Francis Wednesday inside Reed Arena.

? The contest was the final home non-conference game for the Aggies this season … A&M finishes 6-1 in non-league games on their home court, leaving them 142-14 (.910) all-time in non-conference play inside the facility.

TEAM NOTES

? Texas A&M placed a season-high five players in double-digit scoring, the most since A&M featured five players with 10 or more points during last season’s NCAA second round victory over UNI.

? The Maroon & White finished the night 29-for-57 (50.9%) from the floor, shooting over 50 percent for the sixth time this season.

? The Aggies were at their best from beyond the 3-point arc this season, making a season-high 10 3-pointers and shooting a season-high 52.6 percent (10-of-19).

? Texas A&M matched their season-high with 21 assists on the night against Saint Francis.

? The Aggies owned the boards in the contest, outrebounding the Red Flash 42-26 … The 26 rebounds was the fewest by a Texas A&M opponent this year.

? The Aggies owned a 46-19 lead at the intermission.

? Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of JC Hampton , Admon Gilder , DJ Hogg , Tonny Trocha-Morelos and Tyler Davis for the 11th time this season (8-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

? Freshman Robert Williams notched his second career double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds … Additionally, the youngster extended his streak of games with a blocked shot to 11, finished with four on the night.

? Sophomore DJ Hogg dazzled with a 5-for-7 3-point shooting night, matching his career-high for 3-point makes … the Plano, Texas, native finished with 15 points against Saint Francis, his seventh game this year in double digits … Hogg also matched his career high in blocks with three.

? Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy improved to 107-73 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 318-252 in 19 seasons as head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies officially begin defense of their 2016 SEC Championship inside Reed Arena on Dec. 29 as they host Tennessee at 6 p.m. … the game is slated to be broadcast on SEC Network.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics