Arrests For Altering 76 Debit Gift Cards & Thefts From Students At Texas A&M’s Rec Center

A southeast Texas man is in the Brazos County jail following his arrest for credit card abuse and driving with an invalid license. The arrest report from College Station police indicated an officer pulling over 20 year old Devin Jones of the Port Arthur area for an undisclosed traffic stop. The officer smelled marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle and finding 99 pre-paid American Express debit gift cards. 76 of the cards were determined to have account information from other entities. Jones said he had no idea where the cards would have been reprogrammed with fraudulent information.

A Bryan man is accused of stealing more than $400 dollars from three students who were playing basketball at the Texas A&M recreation center. According to the arrest report from university police, 18 year old Reece Gaston was shown surveillance video, and at no time did he ever indicate the suspect was not himself. The thefts were reported last month and last April.