Texas Rangers Investigating Death Of Erath County Sheriff

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) – Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Erath County Sheriff Tommy Bryant at his home in Stephenville.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel says in a statement that Bryant, who had been sheriff for nearly 20 years in the county about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth, was found dead at his home just after midnight Tuesday.

Haschel did not specify a cause of death.

Bryant was one of the lead investigators in the slayings of Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle and and Kyle’s friend Chad Littlefield at a gun range in February 2013.